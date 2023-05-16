Jack Miller crashed in the Le Mans Sprint last weekend and was battling for the top six after briefly leading Sunday’s Grand Prix when he crashed again at Turn 4.

The Australian thus ended up 45 points behind in the championship standings and “reproached” himself for not having taken advantage of the bad day of many title contenders.

“It’s been a weekend of mistakes on my part, and that’s just not enough,” Miller said when asked by Motorsport.com whether the loss of points or having hindered the growth of his KTM with his crashes they frustrated him more.

“I apologized to the team and to everyone and we’ll try to do better at Mugello. We’re still at 45 points, we’re not that far from the championship lead.”

“And on a day in which Pecco scored zero points, and a couple of other guys did the same, it could have been a good day to score points and we didn’t take any. I’d kick myself.”

Miller’s crash in the Sprint was caused by the fact that he used the medium front tire and didn’t feel confident enough on it, while Sunday’s crash occurred because he used too much curb at the Dunlop chicane.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Marc Fleury

“It’s not the weekend we wanted, but it’s what we got,” he added. “I was trying as hard as I could, I led a few laps in the race and got into my own rhythm.”

“I didn’t have the best sensations on the rear tyre. I tried to take care of the left side of the tyre, especially towards the end. I kept my pace, but when Bezzecchi passed he clearly had more speed than me, and he ran away from me” .

“I started pushing with seven laps to go, did my best lap and then, like a fucking idiot, cut the curb a little too much in turn 4 and it was over.”

“I changed direction a little too aggressively, cut too much into the curb and the bike went away. I couldn’t do much. I tried to hold on to the bike, but it was too late by then,” he concluded.