In the final stages of the second segment of qualifying at Termas de Rio Hondo, which took place at the end of a revised program due to the delay of a cargo transporting the team’s material, Fabio Quartararo was disputing his best lap, when it was undefeated in Jack Miller’s Ducati near the penultimate corner.

The Australian proceeded slowly, a little to the side of the ideal trajectory, but in this way he prevented Quartararo from braking optimally, forcing him to abort his attempt. According to the Yamaha rider, an episode deprived him of a better result than the sixth time he achieved.

“If I have to be honest, on this track if you don’t make the time on the first lap, you are already lost, because as you go through the curve you are all spinning. As soon as you lean on the left side it starts spinning and therefore you can do little on the second lap. “said Quartararo.

“Basically, Jack wasn’t really on the line, but in this kind of corner you come in fourth, very fast, so if someone’s there it’s a nuisance even if they’re not in the middle. So it’s not fair for me to stay on the line at that. way”.

“That’s it, I did my best. We know where we’re losing something, but I don’t think I’ve ever braked so late in life and so hard at Turn 5 in my life.”

“I did my best and the second row is perhaps not the best we could have achieved, but I think we are in a good position for the race, considering we have a good pace. It’s not the best, but it’s not bad,” he said. concluded the world champion.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After Miller criticized Quartararo for his aggressive post-race driving style in Indonesia, this time the sides turned upside down.

Although official confirmation has yet to arrive from the Race Direction, “Jackass” revealed in his debrief that he was sanctioned with a three-position retreat on the grid. Also due to a fall, he had closed with the 11th time, but now he will therefore be forced to take 14th.

Read also:

“They just told me I have a penalty, a three-place penalty on the grid. I don’t know what they want from me. I don’t understand, it’s not like I was intentionally trying to get in anybody. Anyway …” Jack said.

Brad Binder’s KTM will therefore take advantage of the positions lost by Miller, but also the two Ducatis of World Championship leader Enea Bastianini and his box mate Pecco Bagnaia. The two official Desmosedici GPs will therefore both be in the fourth row.