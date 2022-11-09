On Sunday he was the grand master of ceremonies of the Ducati celebrations for the Pecco Bagnaia title, so yesterday it was almost strange to see him in different colors from Red in the Valencia MotoGP tests. After five years linked to the Borgo Panigale brand, Jack Miller began his adventure riding the KTM and it must be said that the first contact with the RC16 probably went beyond expectations.

It is true that in the end he only finished in 17th position, but his gap was just over seven tenths, just over three against his new teammate Brad Binder, who already knows the Austrian bike very well. Furthermore, he did not have the opportunity to do a real time attack, so the first indications were more than positive.

“It was a lot of fun. The weather was great for testing. There was a bit of wind, but still we were able to get out on the track relatively early and run until the end of the session. I did a lot of laps, I got Enjoyed trying the new bike and getting to know the team. It was a good day, “said Miller.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Christian Pupulin Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“To be honest, I adapted more easily than I expected. After being on another bike for quite some time, I felt quite comfortable from the start and played with the bike all day. at the end I felt relatively comfortable. I’m pretty happy with how we finished. “

“Unfortunately there wasn’t a real time attack, I did my best time with a medium and a soft at the end of the day. We had to take the medium off and put on a soft one to try some things. some laps of ‘anger’, but still I’m happy with the result “, he continued.

After a very intense season, which ended with fifth place in the World Championship and a victory in Japan, there is a break for a well-deserved rest. The Australian, however, is convinced that this first contact will prove very useful when in the new year he will restart with the tests in Malaysia.

“I am very excited, but now it is nice to have some free time to go and think about what will happen in the future. I feel really comfortable and that makes me excited for next year. We have to keep working day by day. , and the most important thing is that we stayed on track today. We gained a lot of experience, including many things, by taking advantage of this test day before a two-month break. It was definitely fundamental, “he concluded.

