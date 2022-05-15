Jack Miller conquers his second podium of the season in the French Grand Prix, staged this afternoon at the historic Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans. Starting with the second best time, the Australian driver was the protagonist of a lightning fast start that allowed him to gain the lead of the race followed by Pecco Bagnaia and the Desmosedici GP of Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing). Bagnaia, who started from pole position, however overtook his teammate on the fourth lap and led the GP until the twentieth lap, when he was overtaken by Bastianini, who had in turn passed Miller ten laps earlier. Unfortunately, immediately afterwards Bagnaia ran into a crash at turn 13 which ended his race. The French Grand Prix therefore ended with two Ducatis on the podium, with Bastianini first and Miller second. Thanks to this result, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider climbs to fifth position in the overall standings, 40 points behind the leader Quartararo. Bagnaia, on the other hand, remains seventh at 6 points behind his teammate. Ducati, on the other hand, remains firmly in the lead of the manufacturers’ standings, with 54 points over the second, while the Ducati Lenovo Team is fourth in the team standings.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd: “With the soft tire I knew I had to stay calm and I tried not to push too hard at the beginning. After ten laps I started to suffer a little, but towards the middle of the race I figured out how to ride the bike in order to manage the problem. I managed to get closer to Pecco and Enea, but they had a higher pace than mine. S.It would have been nice to have three Ducatis on the podium today, but unfortunately Pecco crashed. I’m happy with this second place, because it allowed us to gain a lot of positions in the standings, so now it will be important to continue like this to try to further shorten the distances in the championship!“