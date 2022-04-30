The pole position of the Spanish Grand Prix bears the signature of Ducati by Francesco Bagnaia, absolute protagonist of the qualifying with a masterful time that is worth to the Turin not only the start from the pole in Jerez de la Frontera, but also the track record. An impeccable performance therefore for the 25-year-old, capable of destroying the competition starting with Fabio Quartararo, 2nd in the standings but even almost 5 tenths behind the Ducati rider.

Speaking of the Borgo Panigale team, the leader of the second row of Sunday’s race, the Australian Jack Miller. The latter, with the chronometer stopped at 1: 37.093, in fact almost reached a top 3 that would have seen two Ducati riders in a grip on the reigning French champion, but which does not generate excessive regret in the number 43 , anyway 4th and ready to face a challenge that promises to be very open for the Spanish appointment: “I am quite satisfied – commented after the test – nowadays in MotoGP it is important to be able to start the race from the first two rows of the grid, therefore the fourth place in qualifying definitely puts us in a good position for tomorrow. In PL4 I did a “long run” of 16 laps and I was pretty consistent, although not very fast, but before Q2 we made a change that seems to have solved the problem. Therefore I am calm and confident of being able to do a good race tomorrow”.