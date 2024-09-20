Initial feedback has been positive, but Michelin has decided to err on the side of caution. After thoroughly analyzing all the data collected in last week’s test at Misano, the French company has in fact chosen to postpone the introduction of the new front tire construction, originally scheduled for 2025. The news was announced in the Misano paddock, where the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is ​​taking place this weekend.

Bad weather at Mugello prevented the tests with the main riders from starting as planned and the only half hour available last Monday at Misano was not considered representative enough to carry forward such an important decision. For this reason, Michelin has decided to take advantage of the next season to test this solution in which it believes so much and then introduce it in 2026, when it will be certain that it can be a solution suitable for all bikes and all conditions. Manager Piero Taramasso gave us an update on the reasons that led to making this choice.

“After the Misano tests we analysed all the results, both the riders’ comments and the data, and we took the decision that the new front tyre will not be introduced in 2025, as was initially planned, but we will do it later,” Taramasso said.

“There are several reasons that led us to take this decision. One is that this year we introduced a new range of compounds, both front and rear, and we have seen on all the circuits, based on the times, that they work and are good both in terms of grip and performance, because we have beaten practically all the records. However, they have not yet reached the limit, so there is still some margin with these tyres. For this reason we have decided to focus on continuity and continue with these tyres also next season”.

“Another reason is that it’s true that the Misano tests went well, because the riders’ comments were quite aligned. Everyone felt that there was potential in this tyre, that there was more grip and that even if it moves a bit more it offered good sensations and good feedback. However, everyone also underlined that the behaviour is different compared to the current tyre, so it takes time to get used to the feeling and that you also have to adapt your riding style. And these are things that take time. Some riders managed to find the right balance in a few laps, but we already know that a new front tyre takes time to be understood and assimilated.”

“Analysing all these things, as Michelin we want to continue working and make a couple more changes to improve the product. We know we can do it without turning it upside down. The base is good, there is potential, but with a few changes you can make a really good product, but we need to do more testing. We will already bring a new version to Valencia, then some more to the tests in Sepang and Thailand at the beginning of next year. Then we will test it throughout the 2025 season on different tracks and in different conditions. This is another important point, because you cannot base the decision to take it to the race only on a half-hour test in Misano. It is a choice that must be made more with the head than with the heart, even if it is true that we would like to see it on the track straight away. The most reasonable choice, however, is to first verify that it works on other circuits and in other conditions. There is no need to rush, because once you have made the choice, you can no longer go back, so we believe that this is the right choice”.

“From the beginning we had very high ambitions for this tyre, because it was born with a new industrial process, which will allow us to make faster and more cutting-edge technical evolutions in the future. We have used new materials, in fact it is a lighter tyre, with a new profile, which should be less affected by variations in pressure and temperature. We have come close, but we are not yet where we wanted to be, so we prefer to take a little more time and then propose a tyre that works well everywhere and above all for all brands and riders. We must not forget that this tyre will be the one that will accompany the evolution of the motorbikes, because it will close the cycle of the current motorbikes and will be the same one that will debut the new 2027 motorbikes, so it will be one of the points that will guarantee stability between the old and the new regulation”.

In fact, Michelin’s contract as sole supplier of MotoGP will expire at the end of 2026, but it is clear that if they are embarking on this new project the aim is to continue. And Taramasso confirmed it during the announcement conference: “It is no secret, our intention is to continue in MotoGP. We are already talking about it with Dorna and the aim is to extend the contract by the end of the season”.