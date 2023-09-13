The Yamaha garage was without a doubt one of those with the most attention during the Misano tests together with that of Honda. The Japanese company was called upon to satisfy the requests of Fabio Quartararo, who has never hidden that if he is not provided with a more competitive M1 in the coming months, he could seriously think about moving on at the end of the 2024 season, when his contract will expire .

Undoubtedly, a lot of material arrived in Romagna from Iwata, because “El Diablo” had the opportunity to evaluate a new chassis, a new aerodynamic package, but above all the long-awaited first evolution of the engine created in collaboration with Luca Marmorini, given that it is not It’s a mystery that in recent years the inline four-cylinder has been referred to as the Achilles’ heel of the M1.

Despite everything, the first impressions of the 2021 world champion did not seem exactly enthusiastic. When he met the media at the end of the day he made no secret that he would have expected something more, adding that he was not certain that the new engine had improved the situation.

While admitting that there is still work to be done, team manager Massimo Meregalli tried to be more optimistic, saying that Yamaha can greet the tests on the Romagna track with a “little smile”.

“We got what we expected. I can see that the new engine is faster, as we expected. It is consistently faster and seems to be easier to drive. The test list was very long, we could only do a few laps per test the engine and others to evaluate the aerodynamic parts,” Meregalli told the official MotoGP website.

“It’s difficult to judge, it’s a job that needs to be done in Japan and Italy. It’s difficult for a rider to evaluate the aerodynamic parts, because the sensations change every time. It’s a job that we leave to the engineers and we will focus on the next races. we were satisfied with the Misano weekend, but today we can leave with a little smile, because we achieved our goal,” he added.

M1 by Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

There were also some inconveniences that slowed down the work, so this also makes it more difficult to make an immediate judgement, even if the Italian manager prefers to look with optimism at what was introduced on Monday in Misano.

“Unfortunately in the morning we had an electrical problem that took us almost two hours to resolve. We wasted time. We didn’t test everything because Michelin brought new tires and we want to support them in development, so we wasted time for this too. But , as I said before, it was a positive day.”

“We expected different top speeds compared to the previous engine and, from what we could see, they were even better than we expected (At the end of the day Quartararo’s was 295.8 km/h compared to 292.6 km /h by Franco Morbidelli, ed.). It was a positive day, nothing extreme, but we are taking one step at a time. The results were as expected, for us the most important thing was the engine. We had no problems and it seemed more fluid.”

Obviously, this was only a small step and now it is essential to continue in the right direction: “Of course it is not enough, we hope to have more updates for Valencia and that in Malaysia (in 2024) there will be more. We need to improve the overall package, not just the engine. Maybe also the chassis. But at the moment the priority is the engine. If you have the power you can distribute it, improve the aerodynamics, the speed…”, he concluded.

Read also: