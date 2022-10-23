The victory of Francesco Bagnaia in Malaysian Grand Prix it did not turn out to be synonymous with a world title for the Ducati rider himself, who will necessarily have to postpone his goal to the last appointment of the year in Valencia. This is due to the 3rd place obtained by Fabio Quartararo, also the protagonist of an excellent comeback just like his direct opponent for the world championship. An ascent that surprised many, including the Yamaha team manager Mario Meregalli.

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGPthe latter did not expect such a result, even more so after the fall of Quartararo during PL4 which had also caused an injury to the reigning French champion: “Up to FP3 the pace he showed was really good – has explained – I am convinced that the crash in PL4 was not needed just before qualifying, because that ruined the programs a bit. Starting from the 4th row sincerely I couldn’t think of the podium. He had a great race, and at one point I almost hoped he would be able to catch up with Bastianini and Pecco, but that’s okay. The goal this morning was to leave Sepang with the championship still openthere are only 2 points, but after what happened with the Moto2 everything is possible ”.

Definitely more disappointed, however, on the decision taken by the Race Direction on Franco Morbidelli10th at the finish but penalized by 3 seconds because of a overtaking decided on Aleix Espargaròwith this decision that cost the Italian driver the top 10: “I also think we have found Morbidelli again – he added – Franco went really fast here in all laps, in the dry and in the wet. In qualifying, where he has usually been in trouble this year, he did his best result, even with 2 long laps. The penalty pisses me off that they gave him, because in my opinion does not exist. On the last lap and at the penultimate corner Aleix had left the door open, and Morbido got inside. I don’t accept it. For us, going on the straight is very difficult, if we cannot pass the curve because we have to be afraid that there are penalties, then it would be better to stay home or come here and play cards. Why didn’t they penalize Dixon and Fernandez (moto2) who met twice? I said nothing about yesterday’s penalty, but today for me it’s ridiculous. They are ruining the show, but it is like talking to the wall, because you are not heard ”.