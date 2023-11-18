Rome – Jorge Martin won the sprint race of the Qatar GP, penultimate round of the MotoGP World Championship. The Spaniard from the Ducati Pramac team preceded the Italians Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) and Luca Marini (Ducati VR46).

Fifth place for the leader of the drivers’ classification, Francesco Bagnaiawho sees his lead over Martin halved, from 14 to seven points.

Alex Marquez also placed ahead of the Piedmontese, fourth, while Maverick Vinales, sixth, is the first rider to reach the finish line not on a Ducati with the Aprilia.