Rome – After the sprint race Jorge Martin wins and also dominates the race San Marino Grand Prix MotoGP class. On the Misano circuit, the Spanish rider of Ducati Pramac the other unofficial Ducati of Marco Bezzecchi. Third, after the accident a week ago in Barcelona, ​​the world champion Francesco Bagnaia on an all yellow Ducati designed by Aldo Drudi, in homage to the history of the Bolognese company. Excellent fourth place for Dani Pedrosa’s Ktm.

“Thanks to everyone who helped me get this result, we work a lot. We knew it would be tough with Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, I tried to keep them behind and tried to increase the advantage progressively in each lap, then when I took a little advantage, I pushed like crazy. Winning here in front of the Italian public is a great goal and I’m really happy”, says Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac rider, after the victory.

Marco Bezzecchi, after second place in the San Marino Grand Prix, comments: “I’m happy, I gave everything I had from the start to the finish. After passing Bagnaia with the fresh air the tire breathed and I did a good pace despite the pain in my hand. I wanted this podium at all costs for myself and for the fans.”

Bagnaia is visibly in pain and barely manages to get off his bike after the third place achieved in Misano, a week after the terrible accident in the Barcelona GP. “I finish this race destroyed but happy. – he states – I was driven by the fact that I wanted to have a good race for the fans, but after half the race I was destroyed”. “I’m happy – the Ducati world champion adds to Sky Sport – it wasn’t easy”.