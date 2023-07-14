At the start of the 2023 MotoGP season, given the clear superiority of Ducati in recent seasons and also in the pre-season, Pecco Bagnaia was expected to be the favorite for the title.

After eight races the reigning world champion did not disappoint and, despite the crashes at Termas de Rio Hondo and at the Circuit of the Americas, he lived up to expectations with four victories in Sunday’s main races and three in Saturday’s Sprints to reach the summer break as leader of the World Championship, with 194 points.

In addition to the Turin driver, one of his main rivals for the championship was to be Enea Bastianini. The Italian has signed with the Borgo Panigale factory team for this year, replacing Jack Miller, who has moved to KTM.

However, the injury to his right shoulder blade suffered in Portimao kept him off the track until the sixth round of the year, the Italian Grand Prix, and in the Mugello-Sachsenring-Assen hat-trick he was still far from his pit neighbor. So, it finally emerged how Bagnaia’s main rival is the rider who battled Bastianini to become his teammate: Jorge Martin.

The Spaniard had to settle for staying at Prima Pramac Racing after some mistakes made in 2022 had tipped the balance against him for the top management of the Italian manufacturer. So, he set up these first races as an upward path, and so it was.

The San Sebastián de los Reyes-born driver could not have been happier at the Dutch Grand Prix, which kicked off the summer break. In his own words, his goal for the summer break was to finish fifth. And in the end he finished second, with 159 points and as one of Bagnaia’s main rivals for the title, 35 points behind, one ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, another of the great revelations of the year.

Yet the start of the season was not the best for “Martinator”, who made his debut with two zeros on Sunday in the first three races of the year: in Portimao due to the accident in which Marc Marquez rammed Miguel Oliveira and ended with all three riders with some physical damage, and at the Circuit of the Americas after a crash involving Alex Marquez in the same incident.

Later, however, everything was very different. The number 89 took his first win of the season in a long race at Sachsenring (a success he hadn’t seen since the 2021 Styrian GP), where he also won his second Sprint after Le Mans.

It is therefore surprising that he arrived at the summer break of 2023, i.e. after 8 long races and 8 sprints, with more points than he scored in the whole of 2022, the year in which 20 long races were held. The difference is already visible in his own comparison after 8 races between the two seasons.

It can therefore be seen that the points difference is much greater in Jorge Martin’s favor in the 2023 season. With 159 points out of a possible 296 so far, last year in the same period the Spaniard had 30 out of a possible 200. In other words, he scored 54% of the points compared to 15% in 2022.

Martin has therefore already surpassed last season’s 152 total points. It remains to be seen how far he can go in the remaining 12 Grands Prix and whether he will finally be able to fight for the title with a bike which, according to Jorge himself, was almost at the limit of its development in Italy. His goal, however, is to fight for his second world crown after the one conquered in Moto3. And he is closer than ever.