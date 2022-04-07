Jorge Martin’s season started very strong in terms of driving, sensations and positions in practice (he has always been on the front row and took a pole). But in the race the results struggled to arrive and he left Qatar and Indonesia with his tail between his legs.

However, in the last race held in Argentina last week, the Spaniard was the author of an impeccable performance, dominating the race for more than 20 laps and only finally surrendering to Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia. The Pramac driver thus closed on Sunday in Termas in second position.

Bringing with him the good sensations of Argentina, Martin hopes to continue along this line also during the weekend of the Grand Prix of the Americas: “After the great weekend in Argentina I feel confident, we have been competitive all year, but it was difficult for me. finishing the races and doing it in Argentina was fantastic. Last year I was in front here, but they penalized me with a long lap and I lost positions. I think this year we can continue to follow Argentina’s positive line ”.

At Termas Martin had revealed that one of the keys to being in the front had been to get back to the 2021 bike set-up. However, the Pramac rider sees potential in the Desmosedici GP22: “This year’s bike is much easier to turn, better than last year. But he has other points where he’s not that strong, we lost some speed on the forehand, but I’m confident that the base is better and this will lead us to do better in the long run ”.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: MotoGP

In this sense, the questions focused on the sensations, to understand if they were better or worse with this year’s bike: “It’s hard to say, at least now we are more consistent. Especially considering the Argentina race, the sensations were more similar to last year, but now we have greater potential and we can do even better than last week. “

For this, Martin will have to adapt to a circuit that has been resurfaced and where holes have been a problem in recent years: “The circuit and the asphalt will be the same for everyone, I am not thrilled by the holes, I don’t know what to expect. We will have to get out on the track and understand how it works with the new asphalt “.

Finally, Martin, who was at the press conference with Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro, was asked about the Aprilia party after Sunday’s victory, in which he slipped in sharing the images on social media: “It was a night long, we enjoyed it, there was sparkling wine. Aleix is ​​a great friend, we started the evening together and then everyone went about his business (laughs). We were tired, but we had fun! ”.