Jorge Martín didn’t have everything his way this weekend. Already in Barcelona and then upon his arrival in Misano for Thursday’s press conference, the Spaniard had warned that the San Marino Grand Prix could prove to be a complicated stage for his world championship aspirations. The Ducati Pramac rider had his eyes set on future races, which theoretically should have been better for him. But the second Italian event of the year turned out to be better than expected.

After taking pole in qualifying, the driver from San Sebastian de los Reyes won Saturday’s sprint race ahead of Marco Bezzecchi by managing his tires better. He also took five points away from Pecco Bagnaia who, after suffering due to injury, like the Mooney VR46 driver, finished third ahead of Dani Pedrosa.

Having reduced the gap in the overall standings to 45 points ahead of Sunday’s race, Martin could not hide his joy at the victory, which he said was unexpected. The rider number 89 attributed the victory to the changes that have occurred in this period, not only in the Ducati, but also on a personal level and in the way of riding it.

“I wasn’t at all convinced I would win on this track, but it’s clear that both in the bike and in me there has been a change,” began Martin. “I also learned to ride the Ducati much better,” he continued, before analyzing Saturday’s race.

“I got an incredible pole position. They didn’t make things easy for me in the race. I had a fast pace and then I saw that Bezzecchi was approaching and this scared me a bit. Then I saw that he made another mistake and he stayed behind a little, and then I breathed,” he continued.

The Spaniard, who hopes to be “more consistent on Sunday”, also explained how he managed himself as the laps went by: “I held back a bit on braking to conserve some rear tyre. If I had to take a couple of tenths more, I would have done it, but with more risks, “she said, implying that she still had something in her pocket.



Finally, Martin expressed his expectations for Sunday. There is confidence, even if he expects Bagnaia to be involved: “Let’s see if I can repeat the start on Sunday too. Obviously, I think that Pecco can improve from Saturday to Sunday and be close. But no one felt comfortable like me with the medium tyre. I can be more consistent. I hope I can repeat myself tomorrow, but I’m mentally prepared for a race [in lotta] with two or three drivers”, concluded Jorge.