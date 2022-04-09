Sixth pole position in MotoGP, second of the season: Jorge Martin’s qualifying numbers speak for him, and in Austin he confirmed himself as one of the best ever on the flying lap: the Pramac team rider signed a record pole on the track American, leading the platoon made up of five Ducatis. The Spaniard also got behind the two official standard bearers, effectively running as the man to beat on Texan Sunday.

Pulling out the lap wasn’t so easy for Martin, who had to work hard over the weekend to be able to compromise on the bike that would allow him to ride as he wanted. An example is the crash that occurred during FP3, which forced him to pass through Q1 before reaching the decisive qualifying phase.

However, the work at Pramac has borne fruit and Jorge Martin will start from pole position, also conquered by shattering the record of the real Austin host, Marc Marquez. It is an incredible result for the Spaniard, who won the start from the pole with a time of 2’02 ”039. “We are working well, we did a good job, the team did an incredible job, they finished the bike 5 minutes before FP4. We took a step and tried something that helped me under braking and in qualifying I was able to use it, ”said Martin at the end of qualifying.

Now is the time to think about the race, of which he is undoubtedly now the favorite. However, Martin continues to keep his feet on the ground and one of the main candidates is not seen, also taking into consideration Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez, backward in qualifying but never to be underestimated: “The victory? I still don’t feel like it, because this morning I suffered so much. Let’s see if I can improve. Pecco did a great FP4 and we will try to understand something. Fabio and Marc are also very strong, we have time to understand and we will try to give our best, at least the podium “.

The pole position was built step by step already starting from free practice on Friday, in which Martin reveals that he worked with a view to the race: “Yesterday I went very well because we changed the method a bit. We worked more for the race and I didn’t do the time attack, so I was a little behind, but I was still 10th. With the crash we had a very critical moment, but it was useful for us to understand where to improve. I didn’t even expect to go to Q2 today, but after the time in Q1 I thought about pole position ”.