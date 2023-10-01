Not even the rain was able to stop Jorge Martin’s comeback. The Prima Pramac Racing rider achieved his third victory of the season at Motegi, the second in the last three GPs (there are five if the Sprints are also counted) in a race that was interrupted by the red flag after 12 of the 24 scheduled laps, for the rain that had become really too intense.

The Japanese Grand Prix started with a few drops, with all the drivers on slick tyres, but already at the end of the first lap almost the entire peloton took advantage of the “flag to flag” possibility to switch to rain tyres, because the conditions were already starting to get worse.

At the start it was Aleix Espargaro who took the lead, taking advantage of the soft wet tire he had mounted on his Aprilia, while behind him the title contenders started in a more cautious manner, especially after Martin was the protagonist of a long at turn 3 after a couple of laps.

After this blunder, with the rain continuing to increase its intensity, the Prima Pramac Racing rider however changed pace and after a handful of laps he managed to take command of the operations, with the positions behind him stabilising. with Pecco Bagnaia second ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez.

As the laps went by, “Martinator” managed to create a margin of over a second against Pecco, while behind the world champion Marquez began to pick up pace and managed to overtake Bezzecchi. A maneuver that the Spaniard managed just a couple of laps before the race direction was convinced to display the red flag due to the prohibitive conditions, complying with the requests of Bagnaia, Marquez and Espargaro, who had all raised their arms.

Initially it was announced that the race would restart for the remaining 12 laps with the positions acquired at the time of the interruption. And there was also an attempt at a quick restart, but already on the reconnaissance lap the riders made it clear that there were no conditions to try again and therefore the red flag arrived even before the start. This time the results were made official and with full points, because 50% of the race had been completed.

So the celebration began in the Pramac garage for a success that allowed Martin to further reduce the gap to Bagnaia, who however did well to limit the damage in a condition he never liked with second place: now we just three points separate the two title contenders.

But it’s also a special Sunday for Marquez, because it’s his first podium in a long race in 2023 (he hadn’t managed it since last year in Australia) and it arrived right on Honda’s home track. Who knows, maybe this result could lead to a rapprochement between him and the Japanese company with a view to 2024.

At the foot of the podium there is Marco Bezzecchi who was lucky enough to be able to straighten out his race thanks to the arrival of the rain: at the first corner, in fact, to avoid hitting Bagnaia, he ran wide, causing a crash to Maverick Vinales and to Johann Zarco, also losing several positions but recovering quickly in the wet. The Mooney VR46 driver’s delay in the World Championship however increased to 54 points.

The top 5 is completed with Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, protagonist for once in conditions that he usually doesn’t like too much, while in sixth place there is a wet specialist like Jack Miller with the KTM. It didn’t go as well as his partner Brad Binder, who crashed in the very early stages of the race after a not particularly brilliant start.

Fabio Di Giannantonio’s eighth place was also good, granting an encore of the Sprint’s placing, finishing between the two Fernandez teams, with Augusto seventh and Raul ninth. In the top 10 there is also room for Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, tenth at the checkered flag, while Michele Pirro and Franco Morbidelli remained out of the points, the last two to have returned for the bike change in the early stages of the race.

Miguel Oliveira was very unlucky, as he was traveling in the top 5, but retired one lap before the red flag because he could no longer see anything, having started with a dry helmet. However, a problem that plagued a large part of the grid before the interruption.