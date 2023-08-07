Jorge Martín entered the British Grand Prix in close pursuit of Pecco Bagnaia, starting one point ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and was 35 lengths behind the championship leader. At the end of the weekend, the Pramac rider maintained his second position, even increasing the advantage over the VR46 rider to six points, but conceding a gap of 41 points to the championship leader.

With the numbers in hand, Martin achieved his goal of maintaining the coveted second position, but the reality is that the Spaniard missed a great opportunity to make up ground on Bezzecchi, who was enjoying an impeccable weekend, but crashed when he was in second position in the race, putting pressure on Bagnaia.

In Saturday’s sprint, Bezzecchi had moved into second place and preceded Martín in the general classification by four points, forcing the Spaniard to make a good result on Sunday to continue the battle.

The start of the race, however, couldn’t have been worse for Martin: he started seventh on the grid, he had to gain positions at the start to catch up with the leaders, but a contact with Brad Binder at the first corner relegated him to last place in the standings. Martin approached the outside of the corner intending to close on the inside and gain positions, but collided with the KTM rider and spun wide to his right as the entire field of riders passed him on the tarmac . “It was Martin’s fault,” said Jorge Lorenzo in his role as TV commentator.

“He was stuck between Jorge and Luca Marini in the first corner. I’m sorry he ruined his race. But I didn’t have the chance to get out of that situation without crashing,” was Binder’s explanation.

Race Direction, who reviewed the action, decided it was a racing incident and did not deem it necessary to impose a penalty.

“It was a complicated day, on the first lap I was touched by another rider and I was last,” said the Pramac team Spaniard after the race.

“When I got back on track and saw myself back, I tried to keep calm and started working to gain positions, I took care of the tires because I knew I could come back, recovering up to sixth place was the best I could do”, he said.

For a few laps, while Martín was out of the points, Bagnaia was leading the race and Bezzecchi was right on his heels, a situation that would have put the Spaniard significantly back in the general standings. However, Bezzecchi crashed and Aleix Espargaró overtook Pecco in the final corner to take the win, which together with the Pramac rider’s comeback improved the situation. A scenario which, however, left the Spaniard unsatisfied.

“It was a real shame, I think I had the pace to fight for the win,” he said. “I think I had the pace to fight for the win.

“Now I hope to arrive in Austria in two weeks and start to recover points”, referring to the 41 points that separate him from the championship lead.