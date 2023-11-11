The Sprint man bowed to Alex Marquez in the short race in Sepang: Jorge Martin’s streak of consecutive successes comes to an end, second at the finish line in Malaysia after 10 more complicated laps than expected. Despite the lack of victory, the Spaniard nibbles away another two points from Pecco Bagnaia and moves to -11 in the general classification, with the long race still missing.

The Malaysian weekend did not see him dominate as usual and the Sprint was also less simple than expected. The start wasn’t the best and on the first lap he occupied fourth position, despite having started from the second spot on the grid. The cause can be attributed to the tire pressure being too high in the first laps, a variable that Martin had not considered: “It was a difficult race for me, because I didn’t expect to be fourth at the first corner. I think the pressure went through the roof and I couldn’t drive.”

“Then I got used to it because I never drive with these pressures during the weekend. I understood how to go fast and in the end I managed to catch Pecco. I’m happy, not only did I catch him, but he also took a gap to finish second. Tonight we will look at Alex’s data because we want to understand how he could have gone so fast with the same bike and we hope to make the step”, continues Martin.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

The Pramac rider must also pay attention because in Thailand he has already received a warning for having had tire pressure below the permitted limit. However, he doesn’t mind it and claims to continue on his way with his strategy, considering that all drivers can receive one: “Even if you make a mistake in a Sprint you have a warning, so we are all in the same situation . We have to stay within the parameters, so you have to think about the strategy based on position, whether you’re behind or you’re in front. Today I thought I was first or second, but instead I was fourth and it went further. If I had already expected to be fourth, it would have been easier. So tomorrow we will work on the pressure to stay fourth at the start.”

Precisely for this reason, Martin and his team will continue on their way. The driver, however, does not hide a certain disappointment for this new rule, introduced during the current season to the disapproval of all the drivers: “We have always done everything the same because at the end of 18 races we have always remained inside. We were only outside in one. So I think we always have to make our strategy. But today we thought we were a little further ahead. However this rule doesn’t make sense to me because it doesn’t let the drivers demonstrate their speed. It depends on the gaffer whether he has understood how to apply pressure or not. I think it won’t be very good in the future.”

Concentrating on the races is important, but Martin seems to be starting to feel the pressure of the championship: “These days I’m a bit serious, I don’t know why. Even in Thailand, despite having won the Sprint, I wasn’t happy at all. But not for the race. I think about tomorrow, I think we have to finish the job, but in the end that’s what we have to do, always stay at the front. I would have liked to win another one in a row, but it’s not my war. We hope to complete the objective tomorrow.”