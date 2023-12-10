Jorge Martin stood out in the second part of the season which ended less than a month ago, undermining Pecco Bagnaia and becoming his biggest rival in the championship, after winning four grand prix and nine Sprints in total. The Ducati rider kept the championship battle alive until the last race of 2023, but an accident during the race with Marc Marquez in Valencia mathematically handed the title into Bagnaia’s hands.

The Spaniard revealed that after his double in the Japanese Grand Prix he had a moment where he felt he could actually win the championship. However, he admitted that the pressure that came afterwards was difficult to handle. “I think Misano was the moment I said ‘ok, I’m in my best moment’,” he replied when asked what he thought was the key moment of the season.

“Winning in Misano, Italy, at Ducati’s home, was incredible. It was the best feeling ever. Then we went to India, I won the Sprint and came second on the wrong tyre. In Japan I did a double, so I think Motegi was the point where I thought I could win the world championship. Then came the pressure. I didn’t have fun from Thailand to Qatar, I struggled a lot mentally. It was the first time in my career and I struggled. I did not enjoy myself. I think when I’m having fun I’m the fastest. So I hope to improve next year, I have learned and I can have fun from the first race,” continued the Pramac rider.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Fall of Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, and Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Martin said the championship eluded him in Indonesia, when he crashed while easily leading, and in Australia, when a poor tire choice took him from first to finishing the race in fifth place. “Well, maybe I wouldn’t say one race, but two,” said the Madrid native when asked where he thinks he lost the title. “I would say Indonesia and Australia, which are the races where I went from leading to chasing with a 27 point gap”.

“I think that was the key moment. Maybe having been too good at that moment gave me an excess of confidence and I said ‘ok, I can win on the breakaway with a five-second lead, I can also win with another tyre. I can win by doing what I want.’ But we are in MotoGP and this cannot be done. You have to be aware of where you are and always try to fight with the same weapons as your opponents.”