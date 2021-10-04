“Already finishing off the track I lost time, I don’t understand why they also punished me with a long lap penalty. It does not seem right”. Jorge Martin in the post-race he had no qualms about expressing his disappointment at an actually questionable decision by the commissioners, who sanctioned the Ducati rookie for wandering beyond the limits of the track in the initial mixed section following a loss control of the rear of your GP-21.

However, the penalty took Jorge Martin out of the embarrassment of having to fight Francesco Bagnaia for the third step of the podium. Ducati, in fact, through team orders has given priority to the Italian rider still in contention for the conquest of the world title, even though Fabio Quartararo now has a 52-point advantage over the Ducati rider when there are just 75 left to be assigned in the next few years. three races. “If I hadn’t had to serve the long lap penalty I would have certainly tried to pass Bagnaia again, also because it is a podium, not a sixth place, and my team obviously does not go to the track in order not to compete for prestigious results “Martin pointed out.

The Spanish rookie must, however, also deal with a physical condition far from being 100% with problems in the bicep of his right arm: “It was undoubtedly the most challenging race of the year from a physical point of view, I’m not in top form, so a top-5 is still a great result that I would not have predicted on the eve ”.