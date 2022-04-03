Jorge Martin’s season can be said to have started in Argentina. After two zeroes in the standings, 20 points of a second place have arrived which move the classification for the young Spaniard of Ducati Pramac.

After a spring start that immediately led him to the lead of the Termas de Rio Hondo race, the Spaniard had to suffer the vehement return of Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia to his first success in MotoGP…

“It was a great race, but very difficult because it was very hot: in the first lap the grip was zero, and it was compared to what we saw all weekend. Despite these difficulties, I think I had a good performance because I was very consistent, but objectively Aleix had something more, even if he had to suffer to overtake me. “

Once Aprilia took the lead it seemed they could keep control of the race…

“I tried to push until the end of the race in the hope of inducing Aleix to make a mistake, but he didn’t make any, so second place is very important for me, since I came from two races in which I collected zero points. We have some problems to solve, but we have to start over from this good result ”.

What are the problems you complain about?

“Well, we were overtaken by the Aprilia on the straight and this indicates that there is something wrong, because something has happened that seemed unthinkable for Ducati. We have lost speed and we have to find it again: it is usually the strong point of our bike and at the moment we don’t have it. To compensate for what we lack on the straight we have to push a lot in other areas of the circuit and so we finish the tires first ”.

Looking at the race, it seemed that the Aprilia leaned less and, therefore, could give the gas sooner …

“Aleix is ​​not a rider who moves a lot over the bike and shifts his weight backwards, so when the bike is straight he can do more meters. I am very small in size, so I have to lean out more to make it turn: I do not hide the fact that we are suffering a little in this respect, bearing in mind that traction is one of Aprilia’s strong points ”.

“In braking, on the other hand, we are better, because Aleix had to suffer to pass me in braking: in some cases he finished long, but it is true that in acceleration and on the straight we have to improve. Regarding the driving style, I can change something, but I think I have been effective. I will work on it to improve something even more “.