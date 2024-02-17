This year, Marc Marquez will ride the Gresini team's Ducati Desmosedici GP23 after leaving Honda at the end of 11 seasons. The eight-time world champion was the center of attention in the first pre-season tests in Sepang, where he finished sixth fastest after three days of testing. The Spaniard was affected by some technical problems on the first day which caused him to lose track time and he admitted that he was riding the Ducati in the same way as he was riding the RC213V, claiming that he was not as fast as Jorge Martin or Pecco Bagnaia.

However, the Pramac team rider claims that Marquez could be fighting for victory already in the first race of the season, which will be held in Lusail on the weekend of 8 to 10 March. This will take place after the last winter tests, again in Qatar. When Martin was asked if Marc was more or less fast than he expected in Sepang, he replied: “He is where I expected, so he is very close and maybe even ready for the victory in Qatar.”

The world vice champion lost the title to Pecco Bagnaia last season, after an intense fight until the last race. Martin also maintained his speed in the Sepang tests, which he finished with the second fastest time, just 172 thousandths of a second behind the reigning champion.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While Martin said he was focused on his performance over the three days of testing, he stressed how the experience gained last year has prepared him for 2024: “I feel quite strong. I know that now I have experience, I also feel like I am more precise in my comments, we are making progress. Last season I already had the new bike and this time too I felt good. We had to work a little harder, but in the end we got to a better base to start with.”

“I'm focused on myself, trying to improve my skills and my riding style. I think the rest will come. I believe that the experience of 2023 will help a lot, I hope to be the rider who can try to beat Pecco again. I feel ready for anything. But these tests are really difficult to analyse, because many already have a great pace but we don't know exactly the tyres. I think it won't be a question just between me and Pecco, but between many other riders”, concluded the Pramac standard bearer.