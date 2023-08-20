MotoGP Austria, Martin can’t repeat himself

Jorge Martin he is certainly one of the missed protagonists of the weekend in Austria. The Spaniard, who has always felt wonderful at the Red Bull Ring considering nature stop&go of the Austrian circuit, he instead paid a very high price for a mocking qualifying, finishing in last place in Q2, in which all competitive time was taken away from him.

The overcoming of track limits and the traffic at the last attempt in qualifying acted as ballast for the number 89, who had managed to reach the podium in the Sprint (but with so many controversies after the accidents at the start and with Luca Marini). Today Martin couldn’t do better than a seventh place following a double comeback: the first at the start, the second after the long lap penalty with which he was punished for yesterday’s actions. And, taking stock of his weekend, Martin does not use half measures.

Martin’s words

“Qualifying for the last few races was a bit of a disaster, yesterday on the first lap I exceeded the track limits, but the first attempt is never the right one. At that point I went around again and touched the green to the millimetre; on the next lap I had to push again, but I gave up. I made a mistake, why starting 6th I would have been ready to be able to fight even with ‘Pecco’, or to stay close to him anyway, but second position was feasible for me. What happened yesterday didn’t affect me. At the start I overtook 4-5 riders, and this is important to be able to move forward, and I did it. I guess yesterday was not 100% my faultbut we must forget this weekend some s***“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“Today I tried to make Pac-Man. It was a complicated day: I thought I’d finish 6th, 7th, 8th. It was a really long race, also because today I had a really good start and I had a good position at the start of the race. I overtook Quartararo and I was close to the group for the podium, but after the long lap penalty I had lost everything and restarted 14th. I gave everything starting to push with my head down, I used the tire a lot at the time and overtook many riders. I never gave up until the end, also to see if Marini or Marquez made any mistakes to recover”.