In anticipation of tomorrow’s race, scheduled for 5:00 Italian time, the qualifications of Phillip Island they smiled once again to the team Pramac, already protagonist in free practice with Johann Zarco. In this case, as regards the fight against pole positionthe author of the best time was however Jorge Martinwith the Spaniard also putting his signature on the track record in 1: 27.797. In this way, the number 89 has thus conquered his second pole position of the season, which was missing from the GP of the Americas on the Austin track. Regarding the fact that the Pramac driver snatched the Phillip Island record from the five-time world champion Martin immediately commented: “Jorge will not be happy” with a smile since the two are very close.

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP after the session, Martin commented on his performance, also paying attention to the race: “I’m very happy and I had a great time – he has declared – but on the last lap I saw Bezzecchi approaching, and I hoped it wouldn’t take away my time. Anyway it’s an incredible pole, but we know we still have to take a little extra step for tomorrow, even if we can do it. We have to improve with the pace mostly in the last 10 laps, especially with the front tire, but we are all in a bit of a crisis, because it’s complicated. Now Pecco is the favorite to win, but if necessary fighting for victory we will both fight, but always with attention. Obviously we are further back in the standings, and we don’t need to get in trouble if not for the victory ”.

Speaking of Ducati, Martin did not want to add statements on the news released in recent days, in which the Spaniard would have complained about the choice of the Borgo Panigale team not to promote him to the official team in 2023: “My statements on Ducati they weren’t true, so I don’t want to comment on fake news. Surely it was a news generated to click, and that’s it ”.