Jorge Martin had already called Pecco Bagnaia “from another planet” after finishing the Sprint of the Dutch Grand Prix in second place, adding that tomorrow it will be very difficult to beat the world champion, even if he will obviously try.

If the Prima Pramac Racing rider was expecting a complicated Sunday at Assen, it will be even more so after being given a three-place grid penalty to serve on tomorrow’s grid. A penalty that will therefore push him back to the second row, to be precise to fifth place, given that he had finished qualifying second, just behind Bagnaia by just 81 thousandths.

Once again, it cannot be said that the stewards’ panel was particularly quick, because the sanction arrived a few minutes ago, despite it relating to an episode that occurred during Q2. Not to mention that there were at least two corrections to the PDF of the provision, which contained two errors: one relating to the time and the other to the session.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What is accused of “Martinator” is that he hindered Raul Fernandez in the final stages of Q2, when in fact there was a rather embarrassing “melina”, with everyone either looking for a hook or avoiding giving one.

The footage didn’t actually show clearly what happened, but the Trackhouse Racing rider was already seen live as being particularly nervous towards Martin, who had already been spared yesterday when he risked an accident with Jack Miller while he was proceeding very slowly, albeit off the racing line, with the KTM rider hitting him with a fork wing.

This time the stewards decided to intervene and, as the provision explains, since it is the first time that Martin has committed this type of infringement, he was given a three-place grid penalty that will make his Dutch Grand Prix an uphill battle.