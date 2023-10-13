Three points, only three separate Jorge Martin from the top of the MotoGP championship standings. The Spaniard from the Pramac team is smelling the world championship and doesn’t seem to want to let it slip away. Ready, set, the Indonesian Grand Prix began in the name of Martinator, who set the best time and became one of the big favourites, despite the time being that of Aleix Espargaro.

The Aprilia rider beat everyone on the flying lap, but in terms of pace Martin demonstrated that he can fight for the top positions and take the lead from his brand mate and main rival in the championship: “It was a good Friday, even if not the best. I am happy. In terms of pace I feel strong, only Aleix has made a step compared to everyone else. if I look at Maverick’s times, I feel stronger.”

With the new asphalt, the Mandalika track represents an unknown for all the riders, but Michelin was not left unprepared and brought a new ad hoc casing for the Indonesian GP. The choice of compound will be key once again: “I still have some doubts about the front tyre, the soft one here collapses after a few laps, so I’ll have to try different tires that I’m not used to. But tomorrow with the cleaner track the Ducatis will improve. I think we are not as far away as it seems in the standings.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I feel good with the bike, everything is working,” says Martin, who feels he has all the potential to take the lead in the standings from Pecco Bagnaia. “The goal for tomorrow is to have the race tyre, but I feel I can win and stay there. During the afternoon I had a moment of fear as I took the lead, but the important thing was to go straight to Q2. This morning too I felt good, I’m motivated and I feel very strong.”

For a Martin who seems unbeatable there is a Bagnaia who appears to be in more difficulty. In fact, the reigning champion will be forced to pass through Q1 in tomorrow’s qualifying and must make up ground to prevent the Spaniard from escaping: “The pressure on Pecco? He will know it, but obviously being in Q1 is already a mistake, because as it is the championship already has a little more pressure. The way I saw it, he wasn’t driving badly at all, I also looked at the data and he was in good shape, so I think it’s something today, but tomorrow I think he won’t be out of Q2”.

This weekend’s opportunity is tempting for Martin, who sees up close the possibility of leaving Indonesia as leader. Despite the difficulties shown today, the Pramac rider believes that Bagnaia will be among the first during the weekend, but he does not rule out wanting to take the opportunity to take the lead if the opportunity arises: “If we can become leader, obviously we will let’s try. As close as we are now, if we go second behind Pecco it wouldn’t be good. Tomorrow we start with a good qualifying and we’ll see from there.”