Jorge Martin was the best rookie of 2021 in MotoGP, taking a win at the Styrian Grand Prix, as well as a second place, two third places and four pole positions. Despite these impressive numbers for a rookie, the Spaniard’s season was not easy at all, especially due to an accident at the Portuguese Grand Prix in mid-April that forced him to miss four races and affected him for the rest of the year. ‘year.

As a result of the Portimao fall, Martin was forced to undergo a triple surgery, with three surgeons working simultaneously on his left knee, hand and right foot, specifically the tibial malleolus. In these two surgeries, a plate was applied to the fractured bones.

The internal fixation applied to the Ducati rider’s hand and ankle in April have caused discomfort ever since and Martin underwent surgery at the Dexeus University Institute in Barcelona this morning to remove the plates. “Everything went well, the hand is already moving and so is the ankle. At the moment he has to rest for a while and then he will be back in action again ”, assured the pilot through his social profiles from his hospital room.

After the operation, the Spaniard will have to rest a few days before gradually returning to activities, so he is expected to arrive at the Sepang winter tests, scheduled for 5 and 6 February, in excellent physical condition to then face his second season in MotoGP. For Martin, who has a contract with Ducati until the end of 2023, the start of the 2022 season will be key, given that the results of the first races will determine the Borgo Panigale manufacturer’s decision in choosing the official riders for 2023.