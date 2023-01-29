Jorge Martin is preparing for his third season in MotoGP, which he joined in 2021 with the Pramac team, under the Ducati orbit. The Moto3 world champion’s debut year of 2018 was surprisingly good, but a serious injury in the third race of the season affected the rest of the championship. Despite these difficulties he finished the year with four podiums and one win.

These results raised high expectations for 2022, but proved to be a disappointment. Martin failed to reach the expected level until the last stretch of the season and, despite four podium finishes, he was unable to improve on his final result: 9th place overall, as in 2021 (with the difference that in 2021 c ‘was one game down and he missed four games through injury).

The poor results obtained at the start of the year had consequences for his future: he went from being the favorite to move to the factory squad in 2023, to seeing Enea Bastianini take his place. The Italian rider, still on Ducati (albeit on a previous model, the GP21), climbed to the top step of the podium in the inaugural race in Qatar and repeated his victories in Austin and France. At times he was a contender for the title, but his inconstancy kept him from the favorites (although he kept his chances until the penultimate round, with his fourth victory at Aragon).

The good performances of “Beast” in the first half of the season meant that Ducati chose him to join Pecco Bagnaia in 2023; a surprise for Jorge Martín, who counted on inheriting Jack Miller’s job. The surprise was such that, as reported by Motorsport.com, Ducati will have to pay him compensation for not promoting him, making him the second highest paid rider in Borgo Panigale. Furthermore, although the Spaniard’s contract runs until the end of 2024, Martin has the right to terminate the contract after one year if he wishes.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing

“Eventually the market moves and when there’s a chance everyone talks,” he said at the Pramac presentation of the rumors circulating about his future. “Are we open to anything, to stay with Ducati, to go to another team? We have to wait, but the main objective is to focus on this season and try to fight for victories and the title, if possible. There will be time to think what to do in the future”.

For now, the Madrid driver has shown full confidence in his team for the new season, in which he believes they will be very competitive. “I can’t wait to start the season. I think we’ll be very competitive. It will be a year to enjoy. Jorge also commented on his difficult 2022, of which he sees the positive aspects: “I think it helped me mature as a rider . I think about things a lot more and try to understand all the steps we are taking.”

“Last year was hell, but I’m improving also thanks to the negative experiences. I have a very good team, it will be the first time I stay with a team for more than two consecutive years and I am looking forward to it. In 2021 I have never been 100%. In 2022 I felt better towards the end of the season and feel much more prepared for this year. I have the impression that we have all the credentials to fight for everything.”

Among the news for 2023, Pramac will have a new manager, after the farewell of Guidotti who is now in KTM. Gino Borsoi, an old acquaintance of Martín from his years with the Aspar team, was chosen. “Gino can bring us great experience in winning championships. We know each other very well, because we’ve been working together for four or five years.”

Finally, on his relationship with Johann Zarco, the second pilot of the satellite structure, Martín commented that he feels like family. “The relationship is very good, but we’re in the MotoGP and usually you don’t help your rival too much. But we have a lot of respect for each other”.