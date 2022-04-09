Qualifying for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas is a terrifying Ducati: the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has even monopolized the first five positions of the starting grid, something that it had never managed before in its history, putting itself in a ideal condition to try to find the first success in Austin, given his motorbike and the difficulty in overcoming the Desmosedici GPs.

Despite the fall of FP3 and the consequent passage from Q1, Jorge Martin has shown once again that he has a talent with few equals when it comes to fighting with the time trial. The Pramac Racing from Madrid has signed his second pole position of the season, the sixth in his career. And he did so by also dropping the best pole of Marc Marquez who had even resisted since 2015, unleashing a time of 2’02 “039 with which he mocked for just 3 thousandths a Jack Miller who already seemed to anticipate his first start at the pole of the 2022.

Completing the front row is reigning world vice-champion Pecco Bagnaia, who finally managed to take advantage of the new GP22 also for the time attack. And watch out for the Piedmontese, because he was the fastest in FP4, showing an enviable pace, so he seems to have put the difficulties of the first outings behind him.

However, Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini also participate in the Red party, who will open the second row of the grid in fourth and fifth position. The Gresini Racing rider was good at not disuniting when he crashed at turn 15 and immediately got back on the saddle to bring his GP21 to fifth position.

The first on a different bike is reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who probably ruined his qualifying with a crash at turn 19 on his best lap. Then he returned to the track with his second Yamaha, but was unable to improve the 2’02 “634 which keeps him in sixth position.

Probably the performance of Marc Marquez was a bit disappointing, who in “his” Austin finds himself only ninth on the grid. The Honda rider was unable to find the right lap, aborting the last attempt, and in the end paid almost a second. Therefore, he will have to field his RC213V behind the two Suzuki riders of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, with the Barcelona rider who was faster than the 2020 champion despite passing from Q1.

In the fourth row are the other two Hondas of Takaaki Nakagami and Pol Espargaro, respectively in tenth and 12th position. Luca Marini slipped between them, in his second consecutive Q2, but without participating in the great Ducati party.

The first big twist of the weekend came in Q1. After the sensational victory in Termas de Rio Hondo, Aprilia finds itself with both of its riders eliminated at the end of the first segment of the qualifying.

World leader Aleix Espargaro was not even able to play his last attempt, because he crashed at turn 8 just minutes from the end, so he will field his RS-GP in 13th position. Alongside him, the Granollers rider will have team mate Maverick Vinales, who had started the weekend in great shape, but then got a bit lost with the passing of the shifts.

To complete the fifth row we find Andrea Dovizioso, who continues to miss the appointment with Q2, but actually seems to have made at least a small step forward. His Yamaha RNF is in fact the second of the M1s on the grid, although perhaps this is more due to the demerit of Franco Morbidelli, who had a disastrous qualifying and will start 19th.

Dovizioso, as well as Marco Bezzecchi, who will open the sixth row with Mooney VR46’s Ducati, angered Martin in the final of Q1, waiting for his hook in a rather evident way. Staying at Ducati, but with the Gresini colors, Fabio Di Giannantonio did a little better than Morbidelli, taking 18th place.

After the excellent things shown in the first three races, it is also the dead of night for KTM, which did not bring any of its standard bearers to Q2. The best of the RC16s was that of Brad Binder, who will start only 17th. Even 20th Miguel Oliveira, while Remy Gardner is one of the drivers who ended up on the ground in Q1. Speech that also applies to Darryn Binder, who closes the group with his Yamaha RNF.

