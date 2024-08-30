The Friday of the Aragon Grand Prix bears the signature of Marc Marquez, who returned to dominate, also beating the track record and displacing even more favorites from the top. Among these is Jorge Martin, who on this first day at Motorland appeared to be in more difficulty. The new asphalt forced caution to understand what the track conditions were like and get used to the novelty. The Pramac team rider, despite the fatigue of Friday, grabbed the direct Q2 thanks to the fourth time. Less than 6 tenths behind Marquez, the Madrid native knows where to improve in order to reduce the gap and aim to get back in front. The main objective for Martin was to get through to Q2 and today he succeeded.

All this in difficult conditions because the track was not yet in its optimal conditions: “The track was at the limit, but so was I. It is particular, you have to adapt to how it evolves during free practice. They did a great job, but there are corners like 3, where it is impossible to fall… Touch wood for this thing! However, you enter at the maximum and nothing happens, then there are corners, like 9, where you enter carefully but it seems like you fall. It is strange that it happens, but in general the grip is quite good”.

Thus, Martin set his time in the afternoon, which allowed him to access the decisive qualifying phase despite not being in the lead. The Spaniard arrives on Saturday in fourth position, behind Marc Marquez and the two official Aprilias: “In the time attack I gave it my all, but I feel like I have too much grip on the rear and the front is pushing me a bit. I wasn’t able to make the most of the second attempt because I feel like the front is closing up and I can’t use this extra grip on the rear. Let’s hope we find something tomorrow”.

Marc Marquez is the man to beat and Martin feels he is not yet at his level on this track: “I am not surprised by Marc, he has won a lot here and it is normal that he is so fast. But he feels comfortable from the start and feels very fast. We will see tomorrow and Sunday, on Friday in the end it is important to qualify in the top ten and that’s it. Marc leans a lot, more than the other Ducatis, and this means he is taking risks. He gains three tenths on me only in turns 8 and 9, but it is better there than losing everywhere. I feel very good in braking, I am at the same level as Pecco and Marc. In the middle of the corner both Pecco and I lose to Marc, but overall the balance of the day is very positive”.