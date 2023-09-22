MotoGP India, Martin chases Marini

It’s a very important weekend for Jorge Martin. For the third consecutive weekend, the Prima Pramac Racing team rider can recover points from Francesco Bagnaia, and seeing how the two started at the Buddh International Circuit there are the conditions to witness a further rapprochement from the #89. While Bagnaia found some difficulties in the Ps, to the point of risking being excluded from the top-10 in the final ten minutes, the Spaniard seemed much more confident on his Ducati, grabbing a second place just eight thousandths behind the day’s leader Luca Marini.

Martin, in his immediate comment, underlined the improvements of the Ducati and how he now feels particularly at ease on the Desmosedici GP23.

Martin’s words

“This morning I had more problems, while today I felt better. The heat is very hard, but I managed to set some good times and also a good time“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“The basis of the bike has been the same all year, and although we have made changes to make it more agile in corners. The changes over the year have helped me with the stability of my Ducati and to have more confidence in the behavior of the bike. Now I have a good package“, continued the Spaniard. “I move a lot on the saddle to keep the bike still, also because if I don’t move I look like a runaway horse. This is a nice track but there are a lot of potholes and the bike moves a lot, so you have to compensate“.