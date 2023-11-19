There is anger in frustration in Jorge Martin, but it couldn’t be otherwise. Yesterday he had won the Sprint in Qatar by force, returning to just 7 points behind Pecco Bagnaia who had complained about a rear tire that had not performed as well as hoped. Today the situation was reversed, because it was the Madrid rider from Prima Pramac Racing who had to deal with a tire that didn’t work, but he paid a higher price for it, because the race was longer and because there were more points up for grabs.

With his tenth place and the simultaneous second place of his rival, he will now appear in Valencia with a gap of 21 points out of the 37 points still available. A delay that still leaves hope open, but which clearly makes everything very complicated for the Spaniard, who, barring sensational errors from Pecco, must start from the assumption of having to try to score a double.

It must be said, however, that “Martinator” did not hide and had no problem pointing the finger at what he believes to be his current problem, namely the poor performance of the rear tyre, given that it had not been touched on his Ducati nothing after yesterday’s convincing success.

“It’s difficult to understand, it seems like I’ve forgotten how to ride. I think it showed right from the start, when the rear tire started to spin. It was like a stone. Usually this happens when the track is dirty, but it wasn’t like that, because it was the starting grid. Or it can happen when the tire has maybe 30 laps, but in this case it was new,” said Martin.

“So, you can imagine for yourself what happened. From that moment I tried to manage the situation a little, but I felt as if I had to fall in every corner with the rear. And after three laps I understood that it would be impossible to repeat the yesterday’s match,” he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Then his bad mood came out, which led him to talk about a “stolen” championship and an unacceptable situation: “It’s a shame that after a championship like this, after such a good season, working hard, I feel as if they stole it from me, because I thought I could do it before this race. Now it’s really difficult. So never mind, I think it’s difficult to know what exactly happened. But it’s unacceptable that a MotoGP championship is decided by a tyre.”

Then he sent a rather loud and clear message to Michelin, the sole supplier of tires for the premier class: “I think they don’t even understand what happened. I think they don’t want to decide a championship like this. They want to be competitive. I think and hope that they want to give us the same conditions. But I lost a second and a half of pace in one day. I don’t think I forgot how to ride, so I think they need to improve and analyze the situation to avoid it happening again in the future.”

Finally, he continued to be bitter about the situation of the championship and his mood: “I hope to be able to fight for the championship again in the future, but today is a heavy defeat, because it is really difficult to win the World Championship now. At a certain point I felt laughed at it, because it’s not like they beat me on the track. With the same conditions, believe me, today I would have managed to beat them. But at a certain point I was frustrated and disappointed, because I think I deserve this championship and today we lost a good one part”.