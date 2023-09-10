Martin took his second double of the season after leading every lap of the Misano races from pole position, in both the Sprint and main races.

With leader Pecco Bagnaia struggling for third place in both races due to his injury following the crash in Barcelona a week ago, Martin had the opportunity to reduce his lead from 50 to 36 points.

When asked if he can think about the title, Martin replied that that is Bagnaia’s responsibility, given that he is the official Ducati rider (even if the Spaniard also enjoys the brand’s full support).

“I just want to enjoy the moment,” Martin began. “Definitely my goal is just to win races. I’m not even a driver, so it’s not up to me to win the championship.”

“I don’t feel like I have this responsibility. For sure, if I have the chance, like I’m doing now, I will try to get it. But my day will come when I will be an official rider and for the moment I’m not. I will definitely try to enjoy the moment , but it’s not up to me.”

When pressed further on this point, he added: “It’s definitely up to me to win the championship. And it’s also a dream. I just said that I don’t have the responsibility of an unofficial driver. But definitely if I can do it, I will do it. But I’m not obsessed with it. I feel my day will come and I hope to be an official rider soon.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After having won five pole positions last season, Martin only increased his tally this weekend at Misano. Previously he had only started on the front row three times this year, and he had not been on the podium again between the double in Germany and the weekend in Barcelona.

But after the victory at Misano, Martin is convinced that he can be competitive ahead of the last eight rounds of the championship.

“For sure, when I was in front in qualifying, I fought for the podium and the victory all season,” he said. “It was a shame that at Assen, Silverstone and in Austria I started from the rear, because I certainly believe I would have been able to fight for the victory because the pace was as strong as that of Marco (Bezzecchi) or Pecco (Bagnaia).

“But maybe I lost points and some good placings. But I feel I was fast in all the races and can fight for the front rows in the rest of the season.”

