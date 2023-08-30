Last year he missed out on joining the factory Ducati team for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but Jorge Martin has no intention of passing it up a second time. Although during the winter there were rumors of his interest in a move to Yamaha, in the spring he silenced the rumors by declaring his desire to stay in his place at Prima Pramac Racing for next season. But beyond that, he intends to achieve his goal of him and become a factory driver.

“My dream is clearly to join a factory team,” said the Pramac Racing rider in an interview with the official MotoGP website. “I don’t know when it will be. Only Ducati can make a decision and change something. My goal is to have an official saddle in 2025. I think I deserve it.”

A year and a half from the deadline, Martin begins to put pressure on the Italian manufacturer, threatening his possible departure between the lines, in case of lack of promotion. “I think I have the potential to win on another bike as well”, he observes, “but my first option is the Ducati and if they don’t really appreciate my work or my talent, then that will be the only option I could have”.

Enea Bastianini, who joined the official squad this year, is going through a series of difficulties. The injury suffered in the first Grand Prix of the season was made worse by the slowness with which he adapted to the latest Ducati model, combined with the responsibilities as a factory rider that he still has to deal with. Jorge Martin has followed the opposite curve, regaining his confidence this season and winning again.

In the crosshairs, therefore, there is already the reflection that the Ducati management will make to decide the identity of Pecco Bagnaia’s teammate in 2025. Last year’s champion and ruler in this phase of the current season, the Italian rider has by now acquired the stature of a true leader, so much so that nothing seems to be able to dent his place in the factory team, even beyond his current contract which expires at the end of 2024.

But the battle for a place at his side cannot be limited to a Bastianini-Martin duel. At a minimum, Marco Bezzecchi must also be included in the equation. While Bezzecchi will continue with the Mooney VR46 next season, Ducati intends to entrust him with a factory bike in 2025, which could be both in Pramac and in the factory team.

Martin, for his part, dreams of reforming the couple of their youth with Bagnaia. It was alongside him that she made her Grand Prix debut, when both were riding Aspar’s Mahindras in Moto3 in 2015 and 2016.

“For me Pecco is an incredible driver”, admires the Spaniard. “We’ve spent a lot of time together in the past. For two years we’ve slept together every night. So we get along well, but when you’re fighting for a championship it’s difficult. I don’t know how Marco and Pecco manage to fight and get back to normal the next day (at the VR46 Riders Academy) For me, it would be a bit more complicated!”

Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín in 2016, co-equipers with Aspar in Moto3.

“Last season I had the feeling that I was a bit influenced by his position,” continues Jorge Martín. “They always told me that I had to pay close attention to him, to try to pass him cleanly. I always thought about it when I was on track with him, but today I’m also a candidate for the title,” stresses Jorge, currently second in the championship at 62 points from Bagnaia. “We have to race on the track and they have to give us the same material, and I hope they let us fight until the end.”

The return to victory in the German GP, ​​two years after his last Sunday affirmation, he considers it a crucial moment, the one that showed him that he can win regularly against a Bagnaia who in any case served as a point of reference. “It was a very important moment of the season, because he understood that I was one of the strongest riders and that I could beat him not only when I was faster than him, but also when we were both fast. I think now he’s thinking of me for the championship “, he notes.

The Spaniard knows, however, that he is in a lower position than the defending champion, who has been more successful and solid throughout the first half of the season. “Pecco is in a very good position at the moment. I think he is in a position where he can succeed”, says Martín in quotes, “to finish second or third. He can decide whether to risk it or not, while for my part I have to take some risks more to recover these points”.

“I think I can do it, I think I will,” he insists. “I think Brad (Binder) can also close the gap, he doesn’t make mistakes. Marco is also very fast, but maybe he’s made too many mistakes so far when he’s had the opportunity to get good results. Pecco and I are a bit more consistent , on all tracks. So I think it’s more a matter between me and Pecco”.