During the last Italian Grand Prix at the end of May, Ducati communicated to Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini that the decision on the brand’s second official rider in 2023 would not be taken that weekend, as previously thought. The decision was in fact postponed to August 31, the eve of the Misano weekend.

The Bolognese manufacturer had felt that making a decision based on the evolution of events would not be entirely correct, even though Bastianini had achieved three wins at the time and was fighting for the championship. However, executives in red believe that Martin has not been given the same opportunities. The Spaniard was hampered by an injury (he had to undergo surgery on 6 June) and had to bear the brunt of the development of the Desmosedici GP22 together with his teammate Pramac Johann Zarco, as the factory riders chose a hybrid bike for 2021-22, while Enea enjoyed the stability of a bike that Pecco Bagnaia had defined as “perfect” the previous year.

Up to that point, in the first seven races of the year, Bastianini had accumulated 94 points against Martin’s only 28, who had only obtained a second place in Argentina and an eighth in Austin, with five races without scoring points. Since that meeting in Italy, things have changed substantially, Enea has struck two consecutive zeros (Mugello and Barcelona), accumulating a total of 24 points in the three subsequent races of Sachsenring, Assen and Silverstone.

On the contrary, Martin has made a substantial change and since the Italian weekend he has scored in all five races, with a second place in Montmelo and a total of 53 points, more than double his rival for the official saddle in the same period.

“What has changed in the last few races is that I have better understood the limits of the new bike this year, I am starting to make the most of it and I feel much better in my (right) hand,” Martín told Motorsport.com as he prepares for the Austrian Grand Prix, which will take place next week. “All this has given me more confidence and control in the races,” added the Spaniard.

In addition to the technical and physical aspects of the bike, the Spaniard has also changed his approach to race weekends, thanks also to a conversation he had with the Ducati executives that is allowing him to see the best version of himself: “Ducati has simply asked to focus on finishing the races, to get my hand back to 100% and then the results would come. I think we are on the right track. “

The last race at Silverstone was the only one of the last five in which Enea finished ahead of Jorge. The Italian did what he does best, saving tires in the first half and attacking at the end. This time he didn’t help him to win, but to overtake Martin on the last lap with fourth place up for grabs.

Jorge had an excellent first half of the race, starting even further back on the grid (9th) he reached podium positions and remained in the top 5 for the last 15 laps (10 of which fourth): “We have already demonstrated with the pole or with the two second places (Argentina and Catalunya), which we can be very competitive. I also liked the last race at Silverstone a lot, especially the first part “.