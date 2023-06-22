On the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix, Jorge Martin admitted for the first time that in 2024 he will feel he will still be racing where he is now, despite the escape clause in his contract in case Ducati doesn’t offer him a place in the team official. For Jorge Martin, the arrival of Gino Borsoi as team manager and the support and material offered by Ducati are the best way to continue progressing.

“I’m happy where I am, I see no reason to change, I have a factory bike, I have a wonderful team supporting me and I feel that 2024 must remain the same,” he admitted at the official Thursday press conference in Assen.

Another focal point of the weekend is the manufacturers’ meeting, where we will discuss the possibility of changing the format, once again, so that Friday morning’s P1 does not count towards Q2. “A bit like Pecco Bagnaia said (“it would be a good idea to change the format, so that P1 doesn’t count for Q2, but if they change it they have to give us one or two more front tires to work with” – now they have 10 front and 10 rear for the whole weekend),” says Martín. “We perhaps took too many risks in the morning, if they change it we’ll have a little more time to work with a little more peace of mind”.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard arrives in Assen after six consecutive podiums and the double victory in Germany: “I certainly enjoyed it a lot in the days following the victory, I couldn’t celebrate too much. When we face the following weekend, we’re already concentrated, I want to finish in the best possible way before the break, I hope I can fight for the podium and continue to be consistent like in the last rounds”.

However, it won’t be easy at Assen, one of Pecco’s favorite circuits and where he won last year: “It’s one of his favorite circuits, I remember when we slept together (Moto3 at Aspar, ed) and we shared a room, one year here the night before the race he told me “I’m going to win” and he did. Last year I was in the leading group right up to the end, but when it started to rain I lost a bit of confidence and went backwards, which was a shame.”