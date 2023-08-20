Jorge Martin was undoubtedly one of the main protagonists of the weekend in Austria. In fact, the Spanish rider triggered the two incidents that characterized Saturday’s Sprint: the carom at the start, when he slipped Fabio Quartararo alongside Maverick Viñales on the inside, causing chaos, and then a contact with Luca Marini, who concluded with the Mooney VR46 rider on the ground.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel let the second crash pass, but felt the Pramac team rider deserved a penalty for the first. Thus, the body led by Freddie Spencer sanctioned him with a Long Lap Penalty that he should have served in Sunday’s race and which ended up conditioning him. The Spaniard got off to a good start, but the loss of positions and the subsequent comeback led him to finish only seventh.

After the race, Martin was sorry for everything that had happened to him during the weekend and for having had to come back in the long race: “Our weekend started to get complicated in qualifying with the cancellation of the lap, I could have been in sixth position” , he began speaking with Motorsport.com. “I made a good start, I was seventh with the podium group together with Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, but then with the Long Lap I came back in 14th position”.

“It’s not just the time you lose with the Long Lap, those 3 or 4 seconds. I wasted a lot of time having to overtake so many riders. I used the rear tire too much to overtake them. It’s a shame, because I think maybe I didn’t have the pace to win, but to be at least second, it was really possible today. We have to focus on qualifying and everything will be easier,” he continued.

The accident at the start Photo by: Team Gresini

Later, the Spaniard was asked if he had accepted the penalty for what happened in the Sprint, and he was clear on this: “No, no. I’ve reviewed the race many times, I’ve talked to many riders like Randy Mamola, with journalists . If you look at it several times you understand that it wasn’t my fault. Today there was a more aggressive maneuver by another driver and nothing happened, but that’s how it is. I think the stewards should penalize someone, for the episode, and they went with the simplest option,” he said emphatically.

Furthermore, the Pramac standard-bearer complained that what happened on Saturday damaged him on Sunday, and not in the Sprint itself: “You can ask any rider, he will tell you that if something happens in the Sprint he prefers to be penalized there. If the marshals are not able to penalize riders during a race, it’s not our fault.”

“In the end they must have the possibility to penalize you on the spot, they had 15 laps to impose it and they didn’t. It doesn’t make sense for them to move it to Sunday, when all the points are up for grabs and even more when you’re fighting for the title, as in my case,” he added.

On the other hand, Martin acknowledged that aiming for the world championship has become more complicated, even if he thinks he can improve: “It’s tough, because Pecco is at a time when he’s not making mistakes. We still depend on ourselves, on not making mistakes, on to do well in qualifying. I’m sure if we had started better in the last three races we could have won all three. But that’s the way it is and now we have to think about Barcelona.”

Finally, Martín commented on Johann Zarco’s farewell to Pramac to join the LCR Honda team for the next two seasons: “I’d like to have the strongest rider on the grid by my side. I don’t know who will arrive, I have no idea. The truth it’s that Zarco was a good motivation, he’s always there and he’s very competitive. I’m glad there’s another place where they’ll take care of him,” he concluded.