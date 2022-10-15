In Thailand he had seen her escape by just 21 thousandths, but in Australia 13 margin was enough for Jorge Martin to take home his third pole position of the season, the seventh in his career in MotoGP. The driver of Prima Pramac Racing proved once again to be one of the best on the grid when it comes to making the time attack, but now we need some more confirmation also in the race.

In Japan he found a podium that he missed from Barcelona, ​​but in Thailand he ruined his race at the first corner, immediately touching the poleman Marco Bezzecchi, finishing in the end only ninth in the wet. Tomorrow, therefore, he hopes to be able to fight for the victory until the end, since this season he has not yet experienced the joy of the top step of the podium.

“It was a very good lap. At the beginning of the second run I was not feeling very well, because the front tire was already a bit damaged, but this time came out. I’m very happy, because in the last few races I’m always going stronger and I hope to have the pace to fight until the end tomorrow, “said Martin in hot, as soon as he reached the parc fermé.

Once he got to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD he admitted that he was afraid that it could be Bezzecchi again (he was close to T3, then he lost a lot at T4 and is ninth on the grid) to blow his pole a little and to have pulled a nice sigh of relief. With a view to tomorrow, however, the second part of the race still needs to be fixed.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“On the last lap I saw that Bezzecchi was very close and I was afraid he might take my pole off again. It’s an incredible result, but I hope to find an extra step forward for tomorrow, even if we are almost ready to fight” .

On the step he needs tomorrow, he added: “We need to improve with regard to the last 10 laps, especially on the front, although I think it’s quite complicated for everyone from this point of view. Then at the pace level we’re all pretty similar. “.

With Pecco Bagnaia who will start from the front row, the questions related to possible team orders have inevitably also arrived. The Spaniard reiterated what Johann Zarco said two weeks ago, namely that if there is a victory at stake, he will fight to the end, but that if the battle were for less noble positions he is ready to step aside.

“I think Pecco is the favorite for the win, so if he has the pace it will already be difficult to follow him. In the end, if we are fighting for the victory, we will fight but with an eye on it. Obviously, if we are further back it is useless. , but if it is a victory, we will both fight “, he concluded.