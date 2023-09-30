It seemed like an impossible task, but Jorge Martin is increasingly closing the gap on Pecco Bagnaia in the championship. The Pramac team rider wins another victory in the Sprint in Japan and moves within 8 points of the world leader. The Spaniard is coming close to the world championship dream and today he showed a pace that is unstoppable for anyone.

Third consecutive victory in the Sprint, fifth overall of the season. It is precisely the case to say Martin…ator, who if in the Japanese morning seemed more worried, dispelled any doubts in the race: “I didn’t hide, but for me we worked with a lot of fuel and always with used tyres. We suffered, if I have to tell the truth, this morning I was sixth, seventh, but I didn’t understand why. When the shift ended I understood why.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“However, in qualifying I saw that I was in very good shape, in the race I didn’t expect these laps in 44.0. we almost didn’t go on 43 as in time attacks. Brad pushed me to go fast, because even at this pace, he managed to be very close. I tried to understand some information for tomorrow, it seems that the soft is the right tyre. I hope to make the same start tomorrow, even if it is impossible to make the same pace as today”, claims the Pramac rider, who surprises not only for the great state of form that he is showing, but also for the inexorable pace that he has managed to hold.

Sunday’s race, however, will be another story. It won’t be 12 laps, but 24 and the choice with consequent tire management will be fundamental: “You can do two things, or 12 laps at the death and then see how it ends or strategy. But I think it will be a race of consistency, not on the 44.0, more on the 44.5. But if after 12 laps I can maintain a good pace, I think it could be the key to winning.”

“For me the start was very important, as was qualifying. I made a good start, even if the KTMs have something more than us. I haven’t seen it yet, but I wanted to be first and keep the lead. But then you have to have the pace, so even if I had started a little further back I would have had that margin that would have allowed me to overtake. I hope to get off to a good start tomorrow, because in the end you have fresh air in front of you and you struggle less”, concludes Martin.