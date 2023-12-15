Jorge Martin became a real movie star for one day. This year's MotoGP world vice-champion was a star in a cinema in the center of Madrid, where the presentation of his new documentary produced by DAZN, “Martinator, voluntad de hierro” (Martinator, iron will, ed) and in which Motorsport.com was present.

The documentary retraces the path to success of the pilot from San Sebastian de los Reyes, focusing on the more human side. In particular, on the sacrifice of his parents, Àngel Martin and Susana Almoguera, his brother Javier and his girlfriend Maria, from an economic and sentimental point of view to make his dream of being competitive in MotoGP come true.

Martin himself, who admitted that he was nervous before his cinema debut, at the end of the screening wanted to take stock of the 2023 season and the next one, where he will return to fight to win the title.

For the Spaniard, having lost the crown in Valencia to Pecco Bagnaia is not “the end of a stage, but only the beginning”. Martin has shown that he is aware that he has to improve if he wants to fight for the championship, because he has always been “the best on Friday and Saturday, but not on Sunday”. However, it is very likely that Bagnaia will not be his only rival in 2024. A lot of the spotlight is on Marc Marquez, who will race with the Gresini team's Ducati, where he made a positive debut in the Valencia tests at the end of November.

For Martin it is clear that if he manages to beat him, he will be able to establish himself as one of the best riders in the world championship: “The objective for 2024 is to arrive in Valencia not with 14 points, but with a sufficient margin to be able to have fun. I think it will be a very long season, no mistakes should be made, but it is clear that we have one more rival, which is Marc with the Ducati.”

“It will be very interesting, I think it's a very good opportunity for me, because in the end I have the opportunity to fight with one of the best drivers in history, or the best. If I manage to beat him, I will consider myself one of the best drivers in history too,” she continued.

Among the many topics covered in the documentary, there is the attempt to move to the official Ducati team for the season that has just ended. In 2022, Martin and his team began to have a clear idea that he would be the chosen one, but in the end in Borgo Panigale they opted for Enea Bastianini as Bagnaia's teammate. Martin blamed this choice as a “flag”, but underlined that both deserved that place.

However, the Pramac team rider had the opportunity to redeem himself this year, with his excellent level also favored by the problems of Enea, who has struggled with injuries. Martin also confirmed the information anticipated by Motorsport.com on Sunday in Valencia: if he had won the title, he would have moved to the factory team.

“I don't know if I can say this, but on Sunday in Valencia I already had two black overalls ready if I got on another bike on Monday,” he revealed. “But she didn't go that way and I don't care. I fought to be champion, I stayed close to Pecco and I did it with the Pramac team. I'm proud to continue with them, because in the end if I had left I wouldn't have returned to my team. I think they deserve to fight for another world championship and even manage to win it,” he concluded.