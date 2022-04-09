Domain Ducati in Qualifying in Texas in Austin, with five bikes from the Borgo Panigale house in front of everyone. Jorge Martin, passing from Q1, confirms himself as a phenomenon on the flying lap. Martinator beat Jack Miller, also at home at COTA, by three thousandths, with Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row. Their statements are listed below.

Jorge Martin: “We are fast, but I didn’t expect to get pole. I had no confidence in the morning. But the changes worked. The team worked hard to rebuild the bike. I’m not the favorite for the race, but let’s see how it goes, we’ll give it our all ”.

Jack Miller: “Even with a great wind the bike went very well, I have to thank the team because they did an incredible job. Here the Ducati is really strong, I’m very happy “.

Francesco Bagnaia: “I am very happy, it was not an easy period, this year I have always struggled in the time-attacks. In FP4 we took a step forward, so much so that even with the soft used I immediately went fast. I managed to make my strategy of racing and lapping alone in Q2, I feel calmer ”.