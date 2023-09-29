The form that Jorge Martin currently shows is making him more favorite for the title than Pecco Bagnaia. The reigning world champion is enduring strong pressure and is obliged to win due to his status as an official Ducati rider.

“I feel good and can do a consistent pace. I’m faster than last year’s winner,” explained Martin on Friday at Motegi after leading the morning FP1 in 1’45”192 and having directly qualified for Q2 with the fourth fastest time in the afternoon (1’43”843 ). In both cases, the Pramac rider lapped under the time of Jack Miller (1’45”198), last year’s winner on this track. But more than the lap time, what stands out is the Spaniard’s pace, which he is very satisfied with from a race perspective.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“On the flying lap I don’t feel so good, I can’t get close to Brad Binder,” acknowledges the Spaniard. “But we are raising the bar a lot and already on my fourth lap of the morning I surpassed last year’s fastest lap time. But in the afternoon Lorenzo’s record was widely surpassed.” In fact, the Majorcan had held the record at Motegi since 2015, when it was still racing on Bridgestone tyres.

Martin, who a month ago in the Catalan Grand Prix was 66 points behind leader Bagnaia, now finds himself just 13 points behind the Ducati rider. The Spaniard hopes to patch things up again this weekend if the reigning champion’s problems continue, as seen during practice.

For the Pramac rider, who is in excellent shape as is Marco Bezzecchi, the bike continues to work perfectly and he doesn’t want to touch it too much to avoid surprises: “The bike is the same as in Barcelona, ​​I simply try to adapt to the track.”