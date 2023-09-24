It seemed that the World Cup was almost over, but India reopened the game: Pecco Bagnaia made a sensational mistake in the race and opened the door for Jorge Martin, stoic second at the finish line. It is impossible to undermine the lead of Marco Bezzecchi, the unstoppable dominator and winner of the race, but with today’s result at the Buddh International Circuit, the Pramac team rider becomes dangerous for the reigning world champion, who is now only 13 points away.

However, it’s not all so simple for Martin, who gets second position and closes the gap in the standings with great stoicism: first the open suit and then the weakened body made the arrival at the finish line a titanic undertaking for the Spaniard from the Pramac team . In the final stages of this Indian Sunday we saw the Madrilenian running with his suit open, giving us a flashback of what happened to Fabio Quartararo in Barcelona.

At over 200 km/h, Martin had the readiness to close the zip, an even more important feat considering his physical condition when we were now at the end of the race. The Pramac standard bearer arrived at the checkered flag completely dehydrated and, visibly tired, before arriving in parc fermé he went to the garage, where he was supported by his mechanics, who gave him some water and tried to rehydrate him.

Once he arrived at the “ring” for the podium interviews, he collapsed to the ground and Doctor Charte intervened, who promptly gave him the necessary treatment, thus allowing him to recover and go up on the podium to celebrate second place: ” You must believe me when I say that I gave my 100%. I was already dehydrated with 8 laps to go until the checkered flag, so it was really complicated to finish the race,” says Martin.

However, once the fear and discomfort have passed, Martin can celebrate his favorable position in the championship and a very solid race despite the obvious difficulties: “Despite this, I managed to have a good pace, on the last lap I made a big mistake due to dehydration, I went wide and Fabio Quartararo overtook me.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

It was precisely the brawl with the Frenchman from Yamaha that ignited the last few laps, a wide move from Martin allowed Quartararo to engage in the duel and put the wheels of his M1 in front of those of the Ducati, but the Spaniard resisted, bringing his Desmosedici to second podium step: “I managed to get back to the front and I’m very happy to have achieved this second position. I’m also happy for the team, we also recovered some important points for the championship.”

Now Martin arrives at Motegi, the next MotoGP round next weekend, aware that he has what it takes to be able to battle and beat Pecco Bagnaia. Winner of three of the last four races, the Spaniard has more than halved his gap in the championship and now, with just 13 points behind the leader, he becomes a treacherous rival: “We have to maintain the same mentality we had when we came here, try to win and be competitive in every session. This is the only way to slowly close the gap.”