Spectacular qualifications but above all full of unexpected events in Malaysia, especially as regards the two drivers in the running for the title. While Fabio Quartararo did not go beyond 12th place, also thanks to a pain in the hand suffered after a fall in PL4, Francesco Bagnaia he was unable to take advantage of the great opportunity presented: the championship leader, in fact, fell in the last minutes of the session, relegating to 9th place.

At Ducati, however, there is the great consolation of the pole position conquered by Jorge Martinalso author of new record of the runway in 1: 57.790. The Madrilenian thus contributed to a Ducati double together with Enea Bastianini2nd on the grid and ahead of another Spaniard like Marc Marquezable to take advantage of the wake of Bagnaia in the first sector.

(1st Jorge Martin, Ducati): “I did well both at Phillip Island and in Austria, I usually do well these laps, but the most important thing is that the feeling is back and it’s great to ride in these conditions. I knew I could improve, so I pushed into the second part. For sure I was at the limit, I was about to crash in some points of the track, but I’m really happy with the result. We have the speed and pace to win and we hope to do it, I’m very happy ”.

(2nd Enea Bastianini, Ducati): “I am very happy with my performance and with my second position. I’m happy because we took a step forward compared to yesterday, this morning we made some steps forward. In qualifying we are always very close and attacked, but the second position that I take home is really good, and I hope tomorrow will be a race under the sun to do a good performance ”.

(3rd Marc Marquez, Honda): “I took a lot of risks, and the biggest surprise for me is that in Q1 and Q2 I did almost everything by myself most of the lap, which is usually difficult for me especially here, where we lose at least 3 tenths on the straights. All the Hondas have all taken risks to try to recover these tenths, even if we then lose them on the straight. I don’t know how I managed to finish 3rd. We started back, I suffered a lot in FP4, but in Q1 and Q2 we had the right speed ”.