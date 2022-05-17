It is definitely not an easy time to Jorge Martin25 year old rider from Madrid of the Ducati Pramac team, already fallen five times in the first seven races of the 2022 season. The Spaniard has collected just 28 points so far, in a championship start that should have been fundamental in the junction of his career, given that it is no mystery that he is a candidate for the official Ducati rider seat, together with Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller. The exploit of the Italian, who has already won 3 times in this first third of the championship and the endorsement of Bagnaia towards Miller, associated with the disappointing performances seen so far, see Martin as the weakest option of the three, in sharp contrast with the pole position that the Castilian language seemed to have in Gigi Dall’Igna’s thoughts during the winter.

The Le Mans race was also disappointing for the Spaniard, who slipped into Turn 9 with eleven laps to go while he was in eleventh position: “I had a problem with the nerves in the hand. I don’t know how to describe it, but my hand was asleep, numb. I tried to finish the race, but already from the third lap I struggled to feel the brake and couldn’t even control the throttle well. As soon as I get home, I will go to the hospital to understand what happened “. Martin is aware that Bastianini is now the favorite for the Ducati factory team: “It is clear that he is doing well with the bike, but last weekend we were at a similar level, except for the race. Surely I have to start getting good results “. But the future is clear: “I want to stay with Ducati, my focus is unchanged. Now my only thought is to return to my level ”. For Martin in recent months there seemed to be an interest from Honda, now directed on Joan Mir after the exit of Suzuki, and therefore the most probable hypothesis is that of a continuation of the adventure in the Pramac Ducati team.