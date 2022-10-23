Big disappointment in the house Pramac for the fall of Jorge Martinpoleman in yesterday’s qualifying but fallen off in the first half of Malaysian Grand Prix while it found itself leader of the standings, with a certain advantage over the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Bastianini. The 24-year-old from Madrid was interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of the race, commenting on the mistake made on the penultimate round of the season: “I made a great start – explained the Spaniard – and my strategy went well until the fall. I wasn’t giving it all, because the tires had to be managed. I was going fast but I didn’t brake very late, I opened the throttle quietly, but in that corner I entered 1 km / h faster, and in that corner there are potholes. A rookie mistake which I hope not to repeat, but this is how it goes this year. I have to make these mistakes to learn, however I was the strongest this weekend, and I take the positive aspects ”.

In addition, Martin still had the opportunity to make a joke while waiting for the Valencia GP, decisive for the assignment of the world title and scheduled for November 6: “Yesterday, after qualifying, I said to myself: ‘Either I win, or I fall’, and in the end it went badly. Of course I hope the next one goes better. When Paolo (Campinoti, CEO of Pramac) he will call me and he will make a c *** like that “.