Jorge Martin arrives at Motegi, home of the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, as the favourite. It is perhaps the first time in his career that he has held this role since he raced in the premier class of the MotoGP, but things cannot be otherwise, considering the latest results obtained and the fact that he has reduced the gap that separates him from the team to just 13 points. top of the Drivers’ World Championship.

The Pramac Ducati team rider is aware of this status and, at least at the moment, does not seem to betray any tension or problem in wanting to face the weekend as the favourite. In the press conference on Thursday, the first official event of the Motegi weekend, Martin seemed very confident in his means and eager to get on track to try to score other important points.

“I have a lot of confidence on the eve of this race because I think I have the best package at the moment and I feel very strong. We have the same bike that we had in Barcelona, ​​in Misano and this is important. I got my first podium in Moto2 done here and last year I finished third. I have confidence. We will try to get back on the podium immediately.”

“I see this moment exactly as I did a few weeks ago. I have to enjoy it, it’s the best moment of my career and I have to enjoy it. I have to try to get results, I have to try to win and stay in front from practice. This is the path to take pursue. The bike is nice to ride at the moment and the other things will follow.”

The Indian Grand Prix ended less than a week ago, but Martin was among the protagonists not only for the second place finish. His post-race physical condition was the subject of attention from the experts and doctors, with these trying to restore the Spaniard’s physical condition after a vertical collapse that began in the final laps of the race and sublimated once he entered pit lane.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Let’s say that something strange happened in India, because I have always been physically strong. It was a kind of dehydration. It was a complicated situation but I’m happy that everything went well. The doctor told me that now I’m fit perfect conditions, but after 4-5 hours I had recovered.”

“When I started the last lap I braked too late. I kept blocking the front and ended up off the track. When I returned Fabio was there and overtook me on the outside, but then he ended up slightly wide and that was enough for me so that I could cross the line and I think I made one of the best overtakings of my career. I didn’t enjoy the moment at the end of the race because I felt I wasn’t feeling well, I felt something was happening. The medium rear wasn’t perhaps the best tire choice and perhaps that, together with the heat, were the factors that led me to feel unwell.”

Martin also offered a detailed explanation of the problem he had with the zipper of his suit during the race at the Buddh International Circuit.

“What happened with the suit during the race? I probably hadn’t closed it correctly. This gave me problems. After 9 laps it opened and it did so slowly. I tried to close with the suit half open, perhaps hoping that no one noticed, but then on the screen I realized that when I was being framed I could see very well and so I tried to close it on the straight, and it didn’t work. I tried to do it in turn 11 and I succeeded, losing only 1 second on Quartararo. I then managed to recover that time immediately afterwards”, concluded Martin.