Accepting defeat is never easy, but neither is knowing how to admit that your rival was simply stronger. For this reason, Jorge Martin must be given credit for having been honest with himself and with all MotoGP fans, in saying that he did his best during the Assen weekend, but that there would have been nothing he could do to beat a Pecco. Bagnaia is in truly stratospheric form, and with his third consecutive victory he has reduced the gap against him in the World Championship to 10 points.

A concept that the Prima Pramac Racing rider expressed right away, as soon as he arrived at parc fermé: “It was a really difficult weekend, we improved a lot day by day, we managed to get close to Pecco in every session, but today at At the end of the race I had nothing left to give. Second place is good and the weekend with two second places was very solid for us. We’ll try again next week.”

“Martinator” really tried everything, even mounting a different tire on the front, the medium, while all the other riders in the top positions were on the hard. The only way to try to change a verdict that seemed already written was probably this, but the gamble didn’t pay off. In any case, the Madrid native was good at limiting the damage, also parrying the blow of a three-place grid penalty received for having hindered Raul Fernandez in yesterday’s Q2. And in terms of the World Championship, he did a great job.

“A complicated weekend due to Pecco’s pace, which was much faster than the others. I tried in every session to get closer, we succeeded but it wasn’t enough. The medium front tire was my weapon, I tried, but the The pace of the race was devastating, almost a second faster per lap than last year. I felt good until eight or nine laps to go, when the tire was no longer able to hold up,” he explained.

“I have no excuses, today I felt very good and still I couldn’t beat him, so congratulations to Pecco: it was his weekend, I would say one of the best of his career, being close to him in these conditions is not bad, I will try again in Germany. Pecco was unbeatable, I improved the set-up, the driving style, but what I lost in T2 I couldn’t recover and I paid for it”, he added.

The chance to make up for it will come in just a week, because he returns to the track at the Sachsenring, where last year the Spanish rider scored a beautiful double, starting the ride that had led him to challenge Bagnaia for the title until the last race.

“Germany is one of my favorite tracks and I will try to win from the start, we learned a lot this weekend and if we continue like this I believe we can be among the best at Sachsenring. Sachserning is more suited to my style and I don’t see It’s time to go. I’m not at my best, I’ve had three second places (actually two, he finished third at Mugello) and I need a solid weekend starting from Friday”, he concluded.