The top step of the podium had been missing since Austria in 2021, but today Jorge Martin took it all back with interest. After beating Pecco Bagnaia in the Sprint, at the Sachsenring he repeated his success on Sunday, going on to triumph in the sprint in the long race. Already second in the championship after the German Saturday, the Pramac rider leaves Germany for Assen as a direct follower of the leader and reigning world champion.

The driver from Madrid did not hold back his emotion, who once crossed the finish line let himself go into a liberating cry: “I’ve always cried, only sometimes you couldn’t see it (he smiles). Sometimes it takes, today after a year of suffering, I finally made it. I’m happy for all the people who have been by my side, they knew I was tough, one who never gives up”.

Incredible victory for Martin today, which represents the redemption after so much suffering. Furthermore, success was not a simple feat, in the last laps Martin and Bagnaia engaged in a crazy fight that left one holding one’s breath until the checkered flag: “Today, when Pecco passed me, I could have given up because he had a little more step, but I thought ‘I’ll give it my all, let’s see what comes out’. In the end I was able to learn from my weaknesses from last year to make them strong. I’m very fit now.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Arrival in the sprint: “I felt his bike, but I didn’t think it was so close! If he passed me there, I cried without getting to the pits (laughs). But Pecco has made an incredible change from yesterday to today, I saw his data and I thought ‘he’s really strong’. But today was a more focused game, I had to think a lot about where to defend, where and when to shoot. It was complicated for the strategy, but it went well and I’m happy.”

“Today I was second and I wasn’t happy at all”, stated a very determined and never submissive Martin. “There was only one moment when Pecco passed me and I was two laps behind him. I saw that it was very difficult to overtake him. But at 11 he made a mistake and I did like yesterday and I wanted to put myself in front because I saw that it was easier to defend than to attack. I was suffering a lot with the front already on my own, staying behind it would have been impossible”.

This 2023 probably represents the turning point for Martin, having shown a newfound awareness and maturity that makes him a tough opponent for Bagnaia: “I think this weekend was the first in which I could play with the bike, brake hard and understand the limit. I have to tell the truth, I was at the limit with the front for the whole race, I don’t know why the hard one wasn’t very good. I braked hard and went long, but in the end I closed. It wasn’t easy for Pecco to overtake either, I think”.