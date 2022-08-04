In mid-June, Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati’s sporting director, had set the end of August as the deadline for deciding which rider will join Pecco Bagnaia in the Bolognese factory team next season. The competition is reduced to two drivers, the Italian Enea Bastianini and the Spanish Jorge Martin.

Time passes and the calendar is what it is, therefore, in this resumption of the championship after five weeks of holidays, the gap is reduced to two weekends, the one that starts this Friday at Silverstone, and the one that will take place in fifteen days in Austria. The careers of these two talented young drivers largely depend on what happens in these two races, with just half a hundred laps to go. Only one will win the great prize of joining the factory team in 2023. The other will race with Pramac, alongside Johann Zarco, who is not in the race despite, paradoxically, being the best placed of the three: third in the overall standings.

Even if the decision was made at Borgo Panigale, it is true that in two races many things can happen that can end up having a decisive influence. “I am facing the two most important races of my life,” admitted Martin on Thursday at Silverstone, giving the situation the value it deserves. “So I’ll try to go all the way. Ducati will decide in this period which team to work with next year, and I think these two circuits have always been very good for me.”

“Here at Silverstone I was fighting for pole position and podium last year, before the accident with Marc (Márquez, who knocked him out in the first laps). Plus Austria is a good track for me, so I hope to fight to win in both Grands Prix, “recalls the Spaniard, who won at the Red Bull Ring last year.

Martin knows the trust Ducati places in him, but he also knows he has a difficult rival in Enea, who has different material. “I don’t want to go into details, because the bike is different, as well as the engine and the aerodynamics. We all know what I did with that bike last year. I think we can do well in these two races and race next year. where I deserve to be “, said the Spaniard.