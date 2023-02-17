In 2022, Ducati had promised Jorge Martin that it would supply him with a bike identical to that of the factory team, then made up of Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia, the latter who later became world champion. But after the first test last year, the Piedmontese had rejected the latest version of the engine and preferred the previous one. Thus, Martin, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini also had to continue with the 2022 one, while the officials were counting on an engine which, seen now, is much better.

The Borgo Panigale engineers developed a new 2023 engine derived from the one used by Bagnaia and, it seems, very similar. This is leading to the reigning champion being in doubt again as to which is better. In any case, this year Martin will have the same bike as Pecco and Enea Bastianini, the two current official riders. At least that’s what the contract says.

“I noticed a big improvement in the 2023 engine compared to 2022,” assured Martin at the end of the three-day test in Sepang last week. For the Spaniard there are no colors and the choice is clear, but not for Pecco. “Certainly the engine the factory riders had last year doesn’t make much difference, so from what I’ve heard they have a harder time choosing between one or the other because there isn’t a clear difference,” he argued. .

“It’s clear to me that the 2023 engine is better, but I don’t know yet what we’ll get to Portimao with. In general, everything points to the new engine, but there’s still a gap and we’ll have to wait,” he explained in reference to the choice of engine that Ducati must homologate before the start of the season.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For Martin, the great improvement of the new engine is not so much speed or power, but an important factor, the braking of the bike, which allows him to be more in control of the bike: “The connection between the throttle and the rear wheel is much more than it was before and I can leave the handling of the bike to myself, not so much to the electronics or the maps.I can stop the bike ten or fifteen meters later, which is the most important thing, because that’s where I have lost more last year. I have two or three tenths just with braking”, he assures.

“Now I’m understanding that the engine doesn’t just give you that the bike goes faster. All the rivals have improved and have more horsepower. On Sunday I was on the straight with a Yamaha and I couldn’t pass it. But now I understand that the most important thing is to work and see how it affects braking. With engine braking you imagine being able to stop the wheel more or less, but I didn’t imagine I could do it as I’ve managed to do it now (with the new engine), there’s a lot of difference.” compared to last year’s engine.

Martín concluded the test with the fifth fastest time (1’58.204) after three days of work in which he racked up 130 laps: “Everything went very well, except for the crash on Saturday, which was a bit of a beginner, because I went out after the rain in the wet, thinking it was dry. I could have hurt myself a lot, I was lucky.”

“But apart from that, everything went well. When I go out on the track it’s clear to me that I always have good pace and when it comes to making a comparison, riding in the same tenth is what allows you to see the differences, because if every lap is half a second faster or slower you don’t see much. I was able to tell the difference between the fairings, what was good and what was not, and the same goes for the engine. The truth is that I am very happy, especially because I have I was able to ride a lot, which I missed last year, and having a good base reassures me.”

The young Spanish driver hopes to confirm the good sensations in the two days of official testing in Portimao, on 11 and 12 March, two weeks before the start of the season with the Portuguese Grand Prix, on the last weekend of March.